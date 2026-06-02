Fighting for The American Trucker with Cole Stevens

The Voice Of GO(r)D podcast is delighted to finally bring you a discussion with Mr Cole Stevens of Stevens Trucking out of El Reno, Oklahoma. The son of a trucking family, Cole, like myself, is looking around at the state of the industry today and has decided to take action, which now includes running for a seat in the Oklahoma State House.



A member of American Truckers United, Cole has been putting in some very hard yards in advocating for reforms to CDL issue and for putting an end to the insourced labor scams that have made our interstates so much more dangerous in recent years. Between many trips to DC in helping organize Dalilah’s Law, and working locally in Oklahoma with his own state government to pass SB20, Cole has been relentless in his pursuit of a safe and profitable future for the American trucking industry and its drivers, and shares with my listeners and I some details of the latest battle.







Cole and I recorded this back in March in anticipation of my recent appearance on Tucker Carlson, where I gave Tucker the breaking news about a lawsuit Stevens Trucking, along with another company in Oklahoma, have launched against some of the same bad actors at play in the recent Montgomery v Caribe SCOTUS decision.

Now that Tucker has finally released that episode, I can let rip with this one.



Cole breaks down some of this lawsuit for us, the claims seeking redress, and what has caused such a great rift in the industry between brokerages and asset based carriers aka actual trucking companies with actual trucks.









You can find links to my most recent appearance with Tucker here -











You can follow Cole on Twitter - https://x.com/StevensOK26

over on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/cole-stevens-3345329a/



and on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/cole.stevens.73594



Cole’s Oklahoma campaign FB page - https://www.facebook.com/STEVENSOKHD51







Thanks for listening, and as always, any questions, comments, suggestions, corrections or Hate Mail can be directed to me here - gordilocks@protonmail.com



