

Alright, for those of my readers who would like to purchase End Of The Road as an Audiobook, it is now available for order at Audible - but you won’t be able to listen til the official release date.



I’ve been informed that you can now go to Audible DOT COM and pre-order the book, and then on March 24 it will automatically download to your Audible app. You will then enjoy the luxurious and dulcet tones of my voice as I read through 250 plus pages of the War on Truckers, and hopefully I won’t bore you to death with the delivery - though the fact I have a persistent and loyal group of podcast fans tells me that I can’t be that bad.



https://www.audible.com/pd/End-of-the-Road-Audiobook/B0GPRLR8KW







I am informed by my publishers at Creed and Culture that pre-sales for the book have now reached roughly 2000 copies, which I am told is almost unheard of for a first time author writing about a niche non-fiction subject. Our friends at Amazon didn’t get the memo about holding on to delivery until the release date, and many people have contacted me to say they have received it and are already thoroughly enjoying the read.

Hopefully more of you will be receiving pre-ordered copies very soon, and anyone who hasn’t yet will soon purchase it and come along for a ride with me.





If you would like, a few reviews of the book are now live, and it appears that the message I laid out is being understood and received clearly.





From Evie Solheim at The American Conservative -



https://www.theamericanconservative.com/will-spreadsheet-brain-ruin-trucking/





The truck driver is no longer viewed as a skilled worker, and that’s a problem for everyone on the road, Magill (an occasional American Conservative contributor) writes in his debut book, End of the Road: Inside the War on Truckers, published by brand-new indie outfit Creed & Culture. Part memoir, part investigation, End of the Road busts myths around industry regulations that Magill claims were created by bureaucrats with little to no understanding of what truckers do day to day. “Whether you blame Wall Street, the value-scrapers of private equity, the government, or corporate America in general, it sure seems like the goal is to replace us [truckers]—first with the indentured, and then with robots,” he writes. Magill supplements his experiences with interviews with numerous truckers as well as with industry-watchers like the trucker-turned-econ-professor Michael Belzer and the “online sleuth” Danielle Chaffin. — Another problem is the industry’s constant refrain that the U.S. has a shortage of truck drivers. If that’s true, then it’s only because the industry has driven them out, Magill claims. The cost of living has gone up everywhere, but truck drivers’ wages have stayed stagnant. The industry has decimated its own pipeline of talent while begging for foreign workers and government money. “The more libertarian-minded and free market-oriented among us might suggest that freedom of contract and direct negotiations would achieve better rates, but why would Amazon bother if it has easy access to a pool of labor the size of the entire planet?” Magill writes. And even if well-trained truckers who are American citizens find good jobs, they sometimes realize their work has a hidden purpose: training machines to replace them. — Magill competently presents statistics and anecdotes and only occasionally falls into hyperbole (he complains of personally wasting “centuries of unpaid time” waiting at loading docks). He doesn’t try to hide his strong emotions when discussing issues in trucking but sometimes veers into vitriol. Magill threatens that “maybe—just maybe—[AV companies] will find themselves spending a ton of money repairing trucks that have been subject to a twenty-first-century version of the Luddites’ smashing of the looms.” The bottom line is Magill doesn’t want the trucking industry he grew up in to change more than it already has. The more technocratic among us may find his quest quixotic, but his deep emotions around trucking serve not to negate his observations but to complement them. Magill is at his best when waxing poetic about the trucking culture of yesteryear; one longs for an entire book on the now-closed truck stops like Country Bob’s in Binghamton, New York.





From Charles Haywood at The Worthy House -



https://theworthyhouse.com/2026/03/17/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers-gord-magill/





This is a book with a dual focus—both on the existential challenges facing truckers as truckers, and on how those challenges are part of larger undesirable societal changes. It is fundamentally a populist book, directed against the combination of government and corporate power that has reduced the once-proud profession of trucker to, essentially, a powerless and disposable wage slave. In recent years, populism is regularly denigrated by various undereducated internet scribblers, who deny that populism has any political potential, despite voluminous historical evidence to the contrary. Still, for a populist movement to gain political traction, both awareness and some form of proposed organized action are key, and this book offers both, though Magill is not overly optimistic about solutions, which is perhaps why he gave this excellent book its somewhat downbeat title. — Magill has been a working trucker since high school—that is, for more than thirty years, and so were his father and grandfather. This first-hand experience gives End of the Road an immediacy and credibility that would be lacking in the type of book we are more often offered, a purely analytic book by some think tank geek. — Magill lays all this out with detail and verve. But truckers face many other problems, which Magill also covers. Some of them are created by regulation, notably extremely intrusive electronic monitoring devices meant to limit driving hours on the road, now moving to include always-on driver-facing cameras. None of these have had any effect on safety in practice, and Magill’s fundamental complaint is that such devices remove dignity from a trucker, treating him with contempt by removing independence of action. He correctly refers to this as a form of serfdom, hearkening back to the time when it was understood that pride and independence of the working man should be, and has to be, a core goal of America.





For those of you who are AM Radio listeners, or tune into such programs via Internet radio, I will be live on the Evan Bray Show out of Saskatchewan this Monday, March 23, at noon eastern, to discuss the incompetency crisis in trucking being noticed by every one, especially a particular spate of bridges being hit by high loads. Mr Bray’s show can be listened to on 650CKOM and 980CJME and live via 650CKOMs website.





And at some point soon, an interview I gave earlier this week should also be going live.





Mr Carlson really enjoyed my book, and you will too - order your copy today.





In the United States -



https://creedandculture.com/books/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/



Canada -



https://www.indigo.ca/en-ca/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/9781967613021.html





If you are an Amazon enthusiast and order it there, make sure to go back and give it a review and rating once you’ve read it -



https://www.amazon.com/End-Road-Inside-War-Truckers/dp/1967613028







Thanks again for your reader/listenership here, and as always, if you have any questions, comments, suggestion, corrections or Hate Mail, send em my way -



gordilocks@protonmail.com











