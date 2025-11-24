

Good Morning All, and a Happy Monday to you.



Pre-Sales for the upcoming inquest into the fate of the North American Trucker open at my publishers website today, and wouldn’t it be nice to gift a copy to a trucker (or any other friend) you know for Christmas? It doesn’t deliver til March, but hey, a little late winter extra gifting never hurt anybody, and will put a smile on someone’s face!



And not only for truckers - for anyone interested in economics, supply chain integrity, transportation planning, politics, or somewhat autobiographical narrative arcs that can only be found from a certain type of autodidact, End Of The Road - Inside The War on Truckers has a little something for everyone. Weighing in around 300 pages, you won’t be lacking for detail, nuance, history, academic reference, or necessary criticism of the appropriately guilty parties who are turning our highways into death traps while attempting to drive the Last American Cowboy to extinction.











If you are going to purchase a Hard Cover or E-Reader copy, I heartily recommend that you buy it directly through my Publishers website, and you can use this discount code to get 30% off! - LAUNCHCLUB





https://creedandculture.com/books/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/







I know that many of my trucker colleagues and various other road warriors will want to listen as I narrate the audiobook - studio time to record has been booked in early January, and once details about availability are live, you will be the first to know.





Jeremy Beer from Creed and Culture will be sitting down for an interview with me this week which will serve as an intro to myself, the book, and Creed and Culture - once it is live I will share it with you immediately. I’m sure there will be plenty of media attention and interviews coming down the road, and I will honk loudly as each becomes available.

















Thanks so much for your reader and listenership, and to my American fans, colleagues, and fellow Road Warriors - be careful out on the roads this week and have a Happy Thanksgiving with your families. I know I’m looking forward to a decadent food coma this Thursday, and I hope you have one, too.







Gord





gordilocks@protonmail.com

















