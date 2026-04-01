Autonomous Truck(er)s

Autonomous Truck(er)s

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Old Man with Candy's avatar
Old Man with Candy
5d

I can proudly say that I have the first autographed copy!

This is a terrific book and if you don't buy it, you're a terrible human being. Or at least an incurious human being which is pretty much the same thing.

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7 replies by Autonomous Truck(er)s and others
fiendish_librarian's avatar
fiendish_librarian
5d

I will get this book and I hope it finds a wide audience. The contrast you note between us and the US is striking, as there are larger issues at play here - immigration, corruption (I'm thinking of what Sam Cooper has written about Indo-Canadian trucking companies being used to ferry drugs for people like Ryan Wedding) - that I hope you'll explore here and elsewhere. I would be very curious to see what your experience is in trying to contact federal/provincial transport ministers and see what their reaction is to your work. I'm not optimistic.

I will let my library contacts know about your work. I also hope that, despite their complete ideological opposition to you, that larger public and academic library systems pick up copies of your book. I know of far too many librarians who cheered on the crushing of the convoy, as the profession as a whole is *far* to the left of even Trudeau. But there *are* some of us out there who still believe in independent thinking!

Semper prorsum.

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1 reply by Autonomous Truck(er)s
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