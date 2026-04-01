







Greetings all, just a quick note to let everyone know that my new book which examines the fate of the North American trucker in 2026 has been officially released. It went live on March 24, one week ago as I type this, but I have been so damn busy I haven’t had time to sit down and make any kind of official announcement.



It might be worth noting that March 24 was also the sixth birthday of my daughter, Georgia.











Well, I did make an announcement on the 24th over on Twitter, but by the time I hit send I was out of time for the day, as I was packing up to head off to the Mid-America Trucking Show down in Louisville, which I just returned from on Sunday evening.

MATS was a family affair this year, with my wife Jenna, sisters Logan and Rebecca, and my Old Man and his wife Shelley joining us for the show.

And what a show it was - among so much else that goes on at MATS, I was afforded the opportunity to personally hand off copies of the book to both US DOT Secretary Sean Duffy and FMCSA administrator Derek Barrs, which felt pretty good to do.









Given the mess of an industry their regulatory bodies inherited, I figured they need all of the help they can get - perhaps my dive into how trucking arrived where it is today, and examination of the many foolish impositions and adversities forced on the American trucker will show these two and their staff specific places to begin long overdue and necessary reforms. Barrs and Duffy both thanked me and indicated that they would definitely read the book, and I even had a conversation with Barrs second in command about sending an unspecified number of copies for FMCSA staff.





Something struck me about the fact that Duffy and Barrs came to the biggest trucker party in the country and made themselves available to speak with just about anyone - Duffy was only there for one day, and once again implored everyone in the industry to send him suggestions and ideas, while Derek Barrs was there for the entire weekend and seemed to be everywhere all at once and speaking with everybody. This is what responsive retail politics is all about - when the people you serve are having problems they want solved, you meet them where they are and hear them out.



While Derek Barrs was meeting with truckers all day on Saturday, various places across the country were subject to another round of the laughable ‘No Kings’ protests, which made me think about my homeland, Canada, that is ruled by a King - Charles the Third - the government of which took a very different approach to handling the grievances of truckers during the Freedom Convoy.



From a Tweet I made earlier today -





Canadian Truckers, facing the loss of their livelihoods to a capricious and punishing mandate, took to Ottawa with their concerns and asked for a meeting with Justin Trudeau or his underlings to seek redress. Upon arriving in Ottawa for what would be the largest peaceful protest in Canadian history, Trudeau skipped town for several days, and denounced the truckers with deeply offensive and untrue attacks on these hard working Canadians who he previously hailed as heroes for keeping the country moving during Covid. Trudeau later invoked emergency powers to clear the protest, froze bank accounts, seized trucks, and violently attacked peaceful protesters. His government then spent four years engaged in punishing lawfare against many of those truckers, and when slapped down by the courts for this, his successor, Mark Carney, has appealed to the Supreme Court. This story of shameful abdication of democratic accountability is still going.



American Truckers, facing displacement and the loss of their jobs and businesses from bad immigration policies, have asked for assistance from President Trump, along with members of the motoring public, whose safety has been put at grave risk by unsafe operators and companies ran from abroad.



Instead of denouncing American truckers as racists or xenophobes or a ‘small fringe minority’, Trump has sent US DOT Secretary Sean Duffy to meet with us, along with FMCSA administrator Derek Barrs. Both recently attended the biggest trucker party and industry trade show in the country, with Administrator Barrs spending the entire three days on site and in discussion with anyone who wanted to speak with him.



No Kings? When will the labor left in America, and CBC Canadians, realize that Canada is run by an out of control and disconnected government whose head is literally King Charles The Third?



You could not ask for a more stark comparison in approach to democratic engagement than Trudeau/Carney versus President Trump, Secretary Duffy, and Administrator Barrs.

When you get to my book, you will find that the introduction opens with my trip to Ottawa at the beginning of the Convoy, which lead to the questions which animate the sort of thesis of the book, and then the final chapter ends with the Freedom Convoy, and posits more questions about how we might have a different trucking industry today were it not for the actions of Trudeau and Biden.







You can avail yourselves of a copy of the book in numerous ways -





If you are in the United States, directly from my publishers at Creed and Culture is probably the best route, where you can also purchase an E-Reader version -



https://creedandculture.com/books/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/





For prisoners of the Maple Gulag, it is available at Indigo -





https://www.indigo.ca/en-ca/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/9781967613021.html





In the antipodes, the Australian online bookseller Angus Robertson -





https://www.angusrobertson.com.au/books/end-of-the-road-gord-magill/p/9781967613021





And in the UK -





https://www.waterstones.com/book/end-of-the-road/gord-magill/9781967613021





If you must, Bezos World is also carrying the book.



Amazon has somehow mishandled the release - some who pre-ordered had the book delivered three weeks before the official release, and some who pre-ordered through them have yet to see it delivered. Not sure what to make of this.



If you do purchase the book through Amazon, could you be so kind as to leave a short review? Reviews drive the algorithm over there, and the more reviews, the higher the book charts, which means more possible sales. And my broke ass needs those sales.





https://www.amazon.com/End-Road-Inside-War-Truckers/dp/1967613028/





I am told that the book will also be appearing on the shelves of your nearest bookstore, and I would encourage you to order it through them. Why not? Spread the love around.





And for my fellow Road Warriors and others who prefer audio books, the dulcet and velvety tones of my very own voice await you!



Same goes with Audible - if you can, leave a review - good, bad, or otherwise.





https://www.audible.com/pd/End-of-the-Road-Audiobook/B0GPRLR8KW





If Audible isn’t your bag -





https://libro.fm/audiobooks/9781967613113-end-of-the-road







And for those who want a personally signed a copy, I have a small number here at the house, and if you would like to purchase directly from me, drop me an email -



gordilocks@protonmail.com





If you happen to be anywhere near my current home of Ithaca, NY at the end of April, I’ll be speaking about the book, the state of the industry and its drivers, and what it all means, at Cornell University.









More details here -



https://events.cornell.edu/event/gord-magill-end-of-the-road





I’d love to see you there - the more the merrier.







One final note for my readers here on Substack - I do have plans for my next couple of pieces of somewhat major writing, but time is a luxury I do not have at present. My poor wife just had surgery on one of her ACLs, and will be off her feet for about 6 weeks. Unfortunately, I still have to work my full time job, help her, look after two kids and a household, and attend to numerous media engagements in promoting the book. (I just might be appearing on C-Span in a couple of weeks) It does not appear that I will be producing very much writing, or my podcast, during the foreseeable short term future.



I appreciate your understanding, and this should give you plenty of time to read the book, tell your friends about it, and write reviews! As always, if you want to send me your questions, comments, suggestions, corrections, Hate Mail, or breathless denouncements, by all means, let er rip - gordilocks@protonmail.com



