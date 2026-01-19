Greetings, readers of the Autonomous Truck(er)s Substack, listeners to the Voice Of GO(r)D podcast, and soon to be readers of my new book, End Of The Road - Inside The War on Truckers

I wanted to let you all know that I will once again be in attendance at the world’s largest trucking industry trade show and conference, the Mid-America Trucking Show, this March 26-28 in Louisville, Kentucky, and will be selling and signing copies of my book for interested readers.













Some of you may have pre-ordered it - make sure to bring it along with you and I’d be happy to sign it and address any questions or comments about it you might have. (Though you may only just get it delivered before MATS - delivery date on the books is March 24.)



But for those who would like to pay cash in person, I will have copies of the book available with me at MATS. I might even have a card reader if you want to pay with credit or debit, and am looking into having a QR code on hand if you want to have a copy of the audiobook downloaded to your device right then and there.



The folks at the Mid-America Trucking Show require all attendees to register, and registration is free if you do so in advance. My readers can use this link here -



https://www.mcievents.com/mats2026/vip.cfm?vc=JXLYHY

This will save you some hassle at the show, where there are usually fairly hefty lines to register in person - and it costs you $10 bucks. Hit that link above and its free and easy.



Once you are there, I’m hoping to have a little editorial printed in the free program they give out to all attendees, and then you can use the map inside the program to find me onsite - I’ll most likely be hanging out with the Truck Parking Club guys, or my friends at American Truckers United, both of whom will have displays at the show.

I have also applied for a speaking slot on the Show Floor Stage where I can discuss the many issues facing truckers today, how the current political landscape might help us, and a little history of how we got here - all of which are components of the book. I also hear that there are moves afoot for a live roundtable discussion with new FMCSA head Derek Barrs, and that might include me. Stay tuned!





If you haven’t been to MATS before - it is a really good time, and deserves its reputation as one of the best trucker parties in the world. Though it draws people from all across the industry, it is still a trucker and public facing and friendly event, and the evening socials all across Louisville are well worth attending.



I wrote a piece on MATS 2025 here last year, which includes my editorial contribution to the 2025 program -













I am greatly looking forward to seeing my readers there and taking in all there is to see at the show.









Questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are always welcomed and encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com



