Economic Alchemy, or Government Sleight of Hand, with Axel of Financial Physics

Voice Of GO(r)D is delighted to bring you a conversation with one of those personalities you find out on the road (or online) that sticks out by telling things like they are, and pulling no punches in describing the reality we live in. One such personality is Axel, a fellow trucker who goes by the handle ‘Financial Physics’ who offers commentary from the cab on the realities of economics, the hypocrisy of ideological partisans and government agents, and much else besides. In our conversation we go from his other career as an electrical generator installer and technician through all of the chicanery that animates our economy and the regulatory environment which obscures it all, and to the tragic (to me) sale of his Peterbilt and hanging up of his keys.









You can find Axel on Twitter - https://x.com/FinancialPhys



And on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@financialphysics7541













My book is less than a month from publication and it has already sold over a thousand copies on pre-order.















Secure your copy today, or come and see me in person at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Kentucky, March 26-28.





In the US you can pre-order direct from my publisher -

https://creedandculture.com/books/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/



In Canada at Chapters/Indigo -



https://www.indigo.ca/en-ca/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/9781967613021.html



And if you must -



https://www.amazon.com/End-Road-Inside-War-Truckers/dp/1967613028/

As always, questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com





