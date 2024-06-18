



Hello everyone,



Just a quick note today to update you on the goings on with the Coutts Men’s trial, and to let you know about a new piece I had published yesterday at Newsweek, which shines some criticism on the atrocious coverage of this case by the regime fellators who make up the ‘mainstream’ media in Canada.



Read the Newsweek piece here -



Lawfare Comes To Canada as the Coutts Four Get Their Day in Court

some snippets -



Their assumed guilt is tied up with Trudeau's larger effort to legitimize the use of the Emergencies Act against peaceful protestors; an inquest into Trudeau's suspension of civil rights surrounding the Freedom Convoy hinges on a conviction in the case of the Coutts Four. Needless to say, Trudeau and his supporters are anxious to win the case. Complicating this effort is the fact that two of the four men were released from prison and had all the original charges against them dropped.



———



In the meantime, Olienick and Carbert have been kept in a form of carceral purgatory called "remand" since being arrested for exercising their once-protected rights to protest. In this purgatory, where they do not have the normal rights afforded convicted felons, they have been denied access to necessary medical care, among other indignities, and Olienick had spent over 90 days in solitary confinement, which is considered torture in most civilized societies.



The story comes apart under the lightest scrutiny: A group of young female undercover officers were ostensibly sent in to investigate protesters tarred as extremists, who their superior officers suspected of having weapons and an intent to kill them. Yet these officers were sent in with no wires or recording devices of any kind, and no weapons to defend themselves.

Does this not raise some pertinent questions? Who authorized this undercover operation? Was it not convenient to make these allegations, given that the day after these men were arrested, the Emergencies Act was invoked? Why has it taken 28 months for such an important case to get under way? Why did two of the co-accused, Jerry Morin and Chris Lysak, have all of the original charges against them dropped?

And it seems that the fix was in from the start - documents have surfaced today which show that the RCMP were casing the Coutts protest site on at least February 2, 2022, and were profiling protesters immediately.



With thanks to Twitter poster Buck McYoung -





Given that we know Trudeau was considering invoking the Emergencies Act fairly early on in the protest, perhaps the dragnet was being prepared at the same time.



Today, we also learn something that confirms my hypothesis about why Chris Carbert has been kept along with Tony Olienick, who seems to be the only accused that the Crown has talked about at all.



From Robert Kraychick at Rebel News (click the link to watch the video)





Tony Olienick, being an extremely outgoing and friendly person, and probably a bit naive about the situation he found himself in, and having an Instagram account, has the only ‘evidence’ available by which the Crown can attack him for ThoughtCrime.



Problem is, the most serious charge is “Conspiracy to Murder Police Officers” and the term ‘conspiracy’ implies more than one person …. thus Chris Carbert is being brought along for the ride.



I know a few things about what the Crown has been up to in the background, and I have been asked to keep them to myself, but put it this way - dragging Carbert along to get a conviction against Tony is the least of the loathesome shit the Crown is guilty of here.





—————





As always, I have been extremely busy, and due to this situation, as well as trying to stay on top of what is happening to my comrades out in Alberta, I have been unable to get out much in the way of content, much less Trucking content.



I PROMISE you, that is in the pipe, and as soon as I get some time, I have plenty to say, and plenty of people to interview about that.



In the meantime, I should have a podcast out tomorrow where I discuss the Coutts Case, amongst other things, with fellow Substacker and Citizen Journalist

of The

, who herself should have a new piece out tomorrow which dissects the blatant and dishonest propaganda campaign which continues against the men.

I’m looking forward to bringing you Roxanne and more of her work ASAP.

Thanks for reading and paying attention.

Gord

