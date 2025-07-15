

Some good news for those of you who follow me for my writings on the Coutts Four, Canada’s very own political prisoner story.



On June 30, Chris Carbert successfully appealed the denial of parole he received back in April. The Crown, being the vindictive and malicious c_nts that they are, wanted him fitted with an ankle bracelet as a condition of his parole, as if he was a convicted sex offender or otherwise a danger to the community. I don’t know the details of what went down in the arguments about that or how they were resolved, but today, 16 days after winning that appeal, he left Drumheller Institution as a free man.



Three and a half years is a long time to serve in prison away from your kids for the crime of peacefully protesting against the tyrant Justin Trudeau, and at some point Chris and I will discuss the details of his release, and the rest of this harrowing story. For now, he is with his son and his mother, and I hope he takes his good sweet time in talking to anybody about this, including me. The man has been through hell, I’m glad it is over, and the story will continue at another time.



*EDIT



It was brought to my attention by someone close to the case that Carbert was not released on appeal of parole, but another mechanism called ‘bail appending appeal.’

I am not a lawyer, and this sounds to me like a small distinction, but I was wrong, and those interested can go check out the original ‘bail’ ruling on Canlii.



https://www.canlii.org/en/ab/abca/doc/2025/2025abca234/2025abca234.html?resultId=9409b0b943c0426cbfa3f7d34521f87c&searchId=2025-07-15T20:16:19:592/4c5afee47fc94eaa9ef6ce8e6ca7e06b



Either way, however it went down, the Crown still tried to fight it and 16 days later the man is out regardless.



To Hell with King Charles The Third and all of the mewling cabbages in his service - Free Canada! Free Tony Olienick!



Photo care of Betty Carbert sent to me via Margaret Mackay









