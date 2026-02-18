Bonehead Truckers with Ike Stephens

For the first show of 2026 and the fourth season of the Voice Of GO(r)D podcast project, I am very happy to bring you a discussion with Ike Stephens, the empresario behind the highly successful and very popular YouTube show, Bonehead Truckers.



Ike has been documenting the decline of the American trucking industry via his hilarious and well done commentary videos, which highlight what happens when The Powers That Be take a trade which requires high levels of competency and operational acumen, and attempt to deskill it by flooding the market with hapless locals from the unemployment line, or with insourced labor that is likewise clueless. As of late, Ike has been pulling no punches with calling out everyone involved in allowing this sad state of affairs to take place.



The first two are curious, given that Canadian Politics only figure in the intro and final chapters, and I use the term ‘libertarian’ but a small handful of times; the politics that comes through my arguments are all over the place - libertarian, conservative, labor left, populist … I like to think the book’s politics defy categorization.



