Autonomous Truck(er)s

Autonomous Truck(er)s

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jodi Bruhn's avatar
Jodi Bruhn
4d

Congrats, Gord! I saw your talk in the Heterodox Academy newsletter the other day.

You've arrived ;)

Reply
Share
Ray McGinnis's avatar
Ray McGinnis
4d

Congratulations Gord!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Autonomous Truck(er)s · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture