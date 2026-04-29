





Greetings all.





Yours truly has been invited to give a talk on the state of the trucking industry, and more importantly, the drivers who move it, as described in my new book, End of The Road - Inside The War on Truckers, by Cornell’s branch of Heterodox Academy. They have secured a lecture room within Myron Taylor Hall, the home of Cornell Law, and I will be speaking this Thursday April 30 at 530pm.



HxA Cornell website - https://heterodoxacademy.org/campuses/cornell-university/



More details on the talk are available here -

https://events.cornell.edu/event/gord-magill-end-of-the-road





The talk will last roughly 45-60 minutes followed by a question and answer session to round out to 90 minutes. If you can make it, I’d love to see you there! I will even have a small number of copies of the book on hand for sale.



And if you can’t make it, a livestream is available at the following link; and if you can’t make that, I understand that the talk will be recorded and available for later viewing, and I will share that link once it is live.





https://law-cornell.hosted.panopto.com/Panopto/Pages/Viewer.aspx?id=3efee1ae-5175-460a-b123-b43a00e31c5a





If you have yet to avail yourself a copy of the book, be it in hardcover, e-reader, or audiobook format, you can get any version you want directly from my publishers at Creed and Culture -



https://creedandculture.com/books/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/



For readers in Canada or overseas, other purchase links are listed here -



https://autonomoustruckers.substack.com/p/end-of-the-road-officially-released







For listeners of the Voice Of GO(r)D podcast, I’ve got a couple of episodes in the holster awaiting editing, and will be releasing soon. One is with Mr Stephen Ruhe of a new trucking history project called Semi Historic. We had a nice long chat about his research into the very early history of trucking in the United States, and all of the rhymes we hear in the present. Also, I’ve recently been joined by Mr Mark Stone and Mr Zach Miller of the Trucking Association of New York, where we get into various issues unique to the regulatory and operating environments of both NYC and the rest of the state, as well as some differences in how they view things versus the federal level American Trucking Associations. Both were very interesting conversations, and I can’t wait to get them out to you.





Thanks again for being here and supporting my work; as always, questions, comments, suggestion, corrections and Hate Mail can be directed to -



gordilocks@protonmail.com













