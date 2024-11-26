



Happy Tuesday.



Just a short announcement about a new piece I have out at Glenn Beck's Blaze Media empire, who, in addition to publishing my new essay, have also re-published my most recent Substack, An Open Letter to Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk of The DOGE.



More on that letter in a minute.



My new and debut piece for The Blaze, which went live this past Saturday, is here https://www.theblaze.com/align/how-trump-can-help-get-justice-for-canada-s-freedom-convoy-prisoners





Some snippets -





Like the January 6 protests that preceded it, the movement that came to be known as the Freedom Convoy was a massive, decentralized, and spontaneously organized uprising against the authoritarian injustices of a liberal regime, this one of the Liberal Party of Canada. The protests were so effective, in fact, that they drew the ire of the Biden administration, then — as today — aggressively prosecuting anyone involved with the January 6 “insurrection.”

It was this authoritarian zeal that President Biden brought to the situation in Canada, America’s largest trading partner and longtime ally, with which it shares the longest undefended border in the world. Pressure from Biden emboldened Trudeau to invoke Canada’s Emergencies Act, which grants the federal government additional powers during threats to national security, a move Trudeau was considering from the get-go.

Based on unrecorded and unverifiable testimony from undercover officers, and having confiscated hunting rifles using a faulty warrant, four of those arrested were charged with "conspiracy to murder police officers," a heinous accusation that shocked the nation. Despite having no criminal records or histories of violence, these four men, who would come to be known as the Coutts Four, were held without bail for two years while waiting to come to trial. Two of the men, Jerry Morin, a 43-year-old electrical lineman, and Tony Olienick, a 42-year-old trucking, excavation, and quarrying company owner, were kept for long periods of time in solitary confinement, a recognized form of torture and surely beyond the pale for a country like Canada, which has a proud tradition of leading U.N. peacekeeping missions and advocating for civil rights and democracy around the world.

The allegations about the Coutts Four, before ever being tested in court, were cited in a mandatory inquest into Trudeau’s invocation of the Emergencies Act, and they continue to be seen as a legitimating factor, even though another Superior Court ruling found Trudeau’s invocation to be "unreasonable" and "unjustified."

Morin and Chris Lysak, 50, an electrician, were eventually released in February 2024 after pleading guilty to lesser charges. It is widely understood that the confession from Morin to "conspiracy to traffic firearms" was coerced by keeping him solitary; his appeal is pending. During the trial, the "firearms" undercover officers claimed Morin handled were proven to be socks, underwear, and a guitar. Lysak plead guilty to a gun mishandling charge, an easily applied offense in a country with no constitutionally protected gun rights and where owning a pistol is nearly impossible.

As if that weren't indication enough of the political nature of the case, evidence allegedly showing that Crown Prosector Steven Johnston broke the law in building a case against the Coutts Four has been sealed. Given what we know about allegations of collusion between Johnston and the RCMP, it seems likely that the case against the Coutts Four would have been thrown out. Olienick and Carbert remain in custody, serving out six and a half years for politically trumped-up charges. Like the Biden administration, which (as if to avenge the Democrats’ humiliating defeat at the polls) has vowed to spend its final two months making even more January 6 arrests, Trudeau is unrepentant about turning on his own people.

What, then, can Trump do once he takes office in January?

President Trump would do his many freedom-loving fans in Canada a great service by publicly acknowledging the Coutts Four as political prisoners, persecuted, like so many of the Freedom Convoy protestors, by an overzealous, politically-motivated government, which is still convicting peaceful protesters to this day.

Apparently I will be on Blaze News Tonight at 530pm eastern to discuss my pieces at The Blaze with hosts Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson.

It seems the folks at FOX Business must have liked my letter to the DOGE, as they have invited me to appear on their show ‘The Bottom Line’ and express my critiques of the industry live on air, tonight at 6pm Eastern.



Given that most discussion of the trucking industry in the mainstream media is dominated by the corporatists over at the American Trucking Association, who do not have the best interest of drivers in mind, whatsoever, it is my great honor to accept FOX’s invitation to give a drivers eye view of what is really going on with the industry.



I hope you can watch!

















