Autonomous Truck(er)s

Autonomous Truck(er)s

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU
2d

Thank you. Australia as well. It is terrifying to even *walk* across the road now and the issue is not confined to truckers. Door Dash and other food delivery services as well as e-Scooters are killing people nearly every day just in my city. People are unqualified and driving intoxicated. They keep clamping down on things that are not fixing the problem.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Autonomous Truck(er)s
Charkate's avatar
Charkate
2d

Thank you. The slaughter must end.A U turn? On a highway?????

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Autonomous Truck(er)s
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Autonomous Truck(er)s
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture