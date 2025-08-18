

By now you have all seen the video from the horrific wreck that took place near Fort Pierce along the Florida Turnpike last week. This video has gone extra super duper viral, with almost every major conservative leaning twitter account blasting it to hundreds of millions of views by now, and many media outlets likewise discussing the incident.



There are a number of reasons that this video has gone viral, including that everything about this story touches on a very raw nerve in America right now - American jobs being given away to migrants, and all of the problems associated with that giveaway.



Three innocent people were killed by the gentleman featured in this video, Harjinder Singh, who ‘drove’ his semi across the interstate to make an illegal u-turn.

And by the way, lets face it, this truck has an automatic transmission, and he was given his CDL by crooks in California, so calling this guy a ‘driver’ is to abuse the title. He hasn’t earned it.









Harjinder Singh showed up in America illegally, of course, and the DMV of the State of California gave him a CDL.





California also isn’t the only state which gives away CDLs - bribery schemes and fraudulent issues of licenses has been going on all over the country, from Oregon to Massachusetts to Florida. What is behind all of this madness? Why are states allowing their systems to be abused so brazenly like this? Don’t they understand that these new ‘truckers’ are getting in fatal collisions across this country on an almost daily basis?

A couple of days after this horrifying display in Florida, we had multiple trucks involved in wrecks on the same day along the same stretch of Interstate 70 in Illinois.



https://www.wcia.com/news/crashes/9-vehicles-involved-in-two-crashes-on-i-70-in-cumberland-co-injuries-reported/



It appears one of the trucks involved is a member of the ‘Brampton Elite’.

What a surprise.





Readers of this Substack are probably giving themselves PTSD from all of the carnage I share here, just as much as I am giving it to myself by following this gruesome toll.









You probably heard about the 2021 Biden Trucking Task Force, which sought to assuage the cries of the American Trucking Association, who were complaining that truckers were experiencing a 7-12% increase in pay during the Covid Demand Spike.

As I have written in many places, this task force ignored all of the expert advice it was given by the likes of David Correll and Steve Viscelli, who told them to fix the detention problem endemic in the industry, and to increase pay and working conditions for America’s truckers, such that truckers wouldn’t quit their jobs, and large carriers wouldn’t experience 100% driver turnover every year. Instead of heeding this advice, Biden’s task force, comprised of a bunch of Pete Buttigieg’s buddies from McKinsey, worked with about ten states to loosen up regulations around issuing CDLs, and within 12 months they had given over 400,000 brand new CDLs to migrants, refugees, and illegals, thus flooding the industry and addressing the problem they were actually most concerned with - the price of labor being bid up.





It appears that US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is on the case, and has officially announced investigations into this highly suspicious flooding of the United States trucking market by the preceding administration. But what are they going to do about all of those ‘drivers’ given fraudulent CDLs and who continue to operate all across the country, putting innocent motorists lives at risk?





Duffy’s investigations are great, and I hope they bear some fruit, but there is an underlying problem not being addressed here, and that is the North American trucking industry seems to have given up on itself, and is doing absolutely nothing to clean up this mess that has seen the detritus of the third world swept into our industry, and in so doing, putting thousands of American trucking companies out of business, and killing a lot of people in the process.



I have written at great length about the ‘system of stealth corporate welfare masking itself as a jobs program’, or, how many of truckings biggest names have spent decades feeding at the taxpayer trough to subsidize their retention problem. Maybe Americans got wise to the scam and stopped signing up, and new target groups were found to keep the scam going.

And boy are there plenty of new targets.







Danielle has dug up dozens of advertisements for these programs, and they are in operation in almost every location where refugees and migrants congregate.



It appears that the NGO/Foundation/Non-Profit complex took the long running lie about a shortage of truck drivers, and used it to give themselves a new job, which is administering the extinction of the American truck driver, thus making that shortage real, and taking it all the way to zero.





What I want to know is, where are the trucking company owners? Where are the second and third generation family owned trucking companies who have to compete with these Chameleon Carriers, who have to see their own employees killed in wrecks involving trucks driven by unvetted insourced labor? Do they not have a legacy to leave to their own kids, to future generations? From where I am standing, it appears only a tiny handful of people are putting their necks out there, and most of them are merely drivers or other workers in the industry, or social media commentators.

Where are our employers?

I understand that the market out there is fierce, and that the government is slow to move to correct its own mistakes, but it appears very odd to me, and perhaps says something deeper about the state of this industry, that very little noise is being made by those who have the most to lose - small to medium sized trucking company owners, whose family legacies are tied up in their companies. Maybe they plan to follow those who have sold out, like so many other companies have, simply giving it all away to suits and income funds like TransForce International or the ConTransGroup instead of handing something down to their children, or maybe selling the company to the drivers who helped build them.

Maybe they see autonomous trucks over the horizon, and believe we are all doomed.



This industry, however, is not yet dead, despite the growing pile of bodies that the interlopers within it continue to produce. And we have a good decade yet before the robot trucks make any serious penetration into the market - even the leading developer of these systems has been told as much by Volvo and PACCAR - those robot systems are going nowhere, especially at scale, without a platform manufacturer on which to place their systems.



We have a lot of time left with humans behind the wheel, and to those companies still out there, still staying true to the spirit of trucking and free enterprise, being of service to their nation, and having built something of value for their families and communities, I have a question for you -



Are you going to stand by while international economic forces ruin the once great industry that has brought you your successes? Are you going to stand by while your employees, fellow Americans and Canadians born here and descendants of those who built our two great nations, have their salaries parasitized by interlopers brought here at the behest of people with no loyalty to either country? Are you going to stand by while your drivers have to tango on the interstate with people who took little to no training, or were given a CDL by some scam? How much longer can this crap go on until you to have to decide whether to sell out or close up shop? Will you succumb like Carroll Fulmer has recently, 400 trucks and all of their drivers, poof, out of a job?



Or will your family legacy be another victim of this caustic acid?



At some point, if you still have any pride or backbone or fight left in your soul, you are going to have to take some ownership of this problem, which includes pro-active measures to let others in the business know, including brokers and your customers, that you are not playing ball with the suicide pact that the industry has found itself making.



You will not deal with shady brokers located offshore who care not a whiff for our industry, our roads, or our families. Reject them outright, and tell the low-ballers amongst them to get lost.



If you operate your own facilities or have to sell loads on occasion, you let it be known that drivers who can’t communicate in English are not welcome, per Federal Law, that you will not give loads to the ‘tape gang’ chameleon carriers, or to any driver using a non-domiciled CDL, or who does not have his/her legitimate work authorization with them. Why should we participate in the rampant cabotage taking place by Mexican carriers operating illegally in the United States? Maybe you need to tell the leftists in your circles that discrimination is now a matter of public safety, and their bleeding heart bullshit can find others to listen. How hard is it to expect safety and a bare minimum of compliance from the recent arrivals?



As always, it is the leftist and the racism of low expectations that reveal who the real ‘racists’ are here, and it sure as shit isn’t me.



Play on our turf, play by our rules, like an equal.



Maybe you have to take these concerns to your customers, and let shippers know what is going on out there, and persuade them not to do business with all of these shady ass carriers and their terrible safety records.



You can check them for yourselves, for free, with Search Carriers.





And if you happen to be a member of a trade organization like your state ATA affiliate, or the Canadian Trucking Alliance or OTA, it is time to tell them that the dues you pay them is contingent on these organizations getting with the program, because these corporatists are just as much to blame as the government for the mess we are in, and its time they admitted as much. I’ve heard rumblings amongst various contacts here in the USA that the state affiliates of the ATA have had enough of Chris Spear and his BS; maybe that ATRI white paper from last month, where the ATA’s eggheads spent 8 pages trying to convince their members that recruiting 18 year olds out of foster care and directly into trucking was a good idea was the final straw for them. Maybe they are beginning to realize that Spear and his driver shortage narrative are going to sink the ship, as his members are facing the same pressures from the foreign gangsters as everyone else. Stephen Laskowski of the CTA/OTA is no better, and the sooner my Canadian friends turf that liar and Liberal Party of Canada donor stooge out of the industry, the better.

I grew up in a multi-generational trucking family, and was trained properly by my elders, along with our friends in a multi-generational family owned and professional trucking company who took care to have me learn in stages, showing me the correct way to operate and treat equipment, and of the critical attention required to safety. They are still in business, but are amongst the ‘Last of The Big Game Hunters’.

It would be a damn shame if their colleagues across the industry whimpered off into extinction, leaving nothing behind for the next generation of truckers except a bi-furcated industry of massive, faceless corpo-truckers, soon to be using robotos, and a sub-industry of bottom feeder scumbags who rely on illegal and unskilled labor that are turning our roads into a scene from Mad Max.

















