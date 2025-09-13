



I’m not normally in the habit of writing obituaries, nor commenting on death in general. Despite being a loudmouth in many ways, especially in the online world, I’m often at pains to come up with anything worthwhile to say when someone in my own life passes on to the next realm. I’m extremely ashamed of this, actually, as it is quite a deficiency to be unable to say anything to assuage the grieving of friends or family members. I’m not sure how to fix that, but sooner or later I’ll have to - none of us here gets out alive, and we all have a lot of funerals to attend in the future; that much is certain.



But while we are here in the world, some of us are lucky enough to get to know some really special people, the types who understand that this is the only life you’re ever going to live, and you might as well grab it by the short and curlies, give it all you got, and make no apologies for that giving. One such man was Clifford Smith.



During the many years I spent trucking in Alberta and the Northwest Territories, I came to be acquainted with a fellow named Jim Lengyel, who at one time was one of the longest serving truckers on the Ice Roads which have become so famous in the wake of that wretched television series. Jim is a great guy and taught me quite a bit when I followed him along those very cold and remote roads, and eventually I went to work for him during my last year on The Ice, and then for a few seasons hauling fuel into various locations in the north of Alberta. Jim lives and farms in a place called Rolling Hills, Alberta, which seems to be one of the biggest jokes in Canada - the place is flatter than Kansas, and if not for the curvature of the earth, you could probably stand on the roof of his house and see the Trans Canada Highway, some 30 miles north of his farm.



One year when I rocked up to Rolling Hills to get the truck ready for another season of hauling fuel out of Edmonton, things were not quite ready yet for the fuel distribution company we contracted to, and they said they didn’t need me yet for a few weeks. Well, what to do?



”Let me give Clifford a call, maybe he can put you to work before AFD needs you.”



And so it was that I came to meet Clifford R Smith, the proprietor of a small trucking company in Brooks, Alberta that bears his name.









https://cliffordtrucking.ca/





I think Clifford had half a dozen trucks and grain trains to match, and I was amazed at how sharp his equipment looked. When we met I told him that I didn’t have much experience in the world of dry bulk grain and fertilizer, but that didn’t phase him.



”If Jim says you’re alright, I’m sure you’ll figure it out - even if you need a haircut.”



And so Clifford put me in that spiffy Peterbilt in the picture above, and gave me my first dispatch down to the fertilizer plant in Redcliff, Alberta.



Over the course of a few short weeks, I ended up hauling fertilizer, grain from various farms to elevators across southern Alberta, and loads of barley to a feedlot south of Brooks called Takeda Feeders, one of Clifford’s oldest and biggest customers. I usually finished the day at Takeda’s and their cursedly slow auger system before heading back to Brooks.



Keeping his equipment sharp and clean and well maintained was a top priority for Clifford; at the end of every day he wanted the truck and trailers brought in the shop and washed, tarps open and bins likewise made spick and span, not a morsel left. It was during these evening washes that Clifford and I would discuss the news of the day; I think Clifford is one of the few people I’ve met in life who hates the government more than I do, and he was even more forthright about giving you his opinions about them.



That was one of the things I really liked about Clifford, and likewise appreciate about others of his disposition - you know where you stand right away, no bullshit. Even though at that time I still had a crazy dreadhawk hairdo that hung down to my ass, and myself hailed from ‘Onterrible’, Clifford didn’t hold it against me - he saw that I worked as hard as he did and didn’t complain about it, just get er done. Clifford didn’t suffer fools, nor the lazy, nor those who made excuses for anything.



After a few weeks, I went north to haul fuel for Jim, and at the end of the winter, Clifford hired me again, but driving Jim’s truck this time, and I helped him out some more during the spring fertilizer season.









One of the nice things about working in agriculture is that despite the hard working vibe and somewhat stoic nature of the farming community across the Canadian Prairie, everyone is always happy to see you, everyone co-operates, and the coffee and conversation flow as easy as the grain gravity feeding into an auger.



One time I went back to Clifford’s shop to wash the trailers and give them a grease job, and he and his wife Dianna were about to head over to Tim Horton’s. He asked me if I wanted a coffee and I said sure; a few minutes later he returned with coffees and snacks for everyone.



Clifford started sucking down a smoothie, which struck me as a strange choice of snack for a hard working prairie boy. I asked him why he didn’t get a sandwich or something with a little more bite to it.



”Let me show you something” he says, and pulls his shirt up from his jeans to show me what looked like a few miles of railway tracks across his abdomen. “I’ve lost count how many times they’ve had to cut into me.”



Clifford suffered from some kind of gastric problem, and over the course of his life they had cut out miles of his upper and lower intestines, and his stomach “didn’t work worth a shit.” He also showed me his little colostomy bag, something I had first heard of as a very young boy when my Noni, Dad’s mom, got cancer and had to have one of those things installed. Clifford didn’t make too much of a fuss about it, and I think he may have shown me so that I didn’t ever try to buy him lunch. He was that kind of a guy, just deal with what life throws at you and keep on truckin’.

















In January of 2022 I traveled back home to express solidarity with my fellow Canadians and truckers when the Freedom Convoy rolled into Ottawa. I got quite a pleasant surprise walking along Wellington Street as my friends and I navigated the thousands of people and hundreds of trucks as we headed towards Parliament Hill.



I remember saying to my friend Andrew - “I’ll be damned, one of Clifford Smith’s mulch trailers is here! “ Despite all of the road salt that covered the trailer from driving clear across Canada in the middle of winter, Clifford’s signature blue on black still stood out amongst the crowd.









I vaguely remembered that Clifford had, at one time, become something of a minor celebrity in Alberta for having one of his grain trains decal’d up with messages for some corrupt politician out there; I think he made the news, though the internet fails me in finding anything about it today.



So I wasn’t surprised to see his trailer here with a prime spot on Wellington Street, right in the heart of it all. Another trucker who hauled for Takeda Feeders by the name of Tim Norton had brought the trailer here for Clifford, and it was likewise decal’d up with messaging for the evil pricks who occupy the halls of power on Parliament Hill.







While Tim was in Ottawa, I managed to score him an interview with the UK based online politics and culture outfit, UnHerd, who, not long after returning home after that first weekend, had asked me to write a short Op-Ed for about traveling to Ottawa to welcome the Freedom Convoy to town.





https://unherd.com/newsroom/why-i-took-part-in-ottawas-freedom-convoy/











Tim stuck around for most of the three weeks of the protest, but when word came down that Trudeau was going to drop the hammer with The Emergencies Act, Tim made the very rational decision to scoot, lest the cops seize his truck and Clifford’s trailer. Given that the police smashed in windows and engaged in other vandalism against protesters vehicles, and beat many truckers in the street before seizing a number of trucks, it was wise of Tim to sneak out of town in the middle of the night and head home. I remember he told me that he left Ottawa and drove all the way back to Brooks without stopping except to get fuel, a distance of nearly 3300km, a little over 2000 miles.





I’m told that Clifford was extremely proud to have got one of his trailers down to Ottawa to take part in this momentous point in Canadian history, even though he couldn’t go himself.





Though I only knew Clifford for a very brief period of time and worked for him, in total, what amounted to a few months, he left a huge impression on me.

In being a forthright and honest guy who pulled no punches, Clifford exemplified what it means to be a Man’s Man, where a handshake means something, and he was known for his Word being Gold - if he told you something, he meant it, he would deliver, no matter what had to be done. And if he didn’t like you, like he despised so many of the fakers, liars and thieves who comprise our ruling class and governments, look out; you didn’t want to be on his bad side.





Clifford Smith passed away on September 4, 2025.



They don’t make many like Clifford anymore, and the world is less of a place without him around. You ought order your life, dear reader, to leave an impression on those around you like Clifford left on me. Perhaps that is our only path to immortality.





Keep on Truckin’ through the great beyond, Clifford.











You can read Clifford’s official obituary here -

https://www.thomsfuneralhome.com/obituary/Clifford-Smith