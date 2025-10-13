



Hi Everyone



Just as I hit send on my last Substack announcing the completion of End Of The Road : Inside The War On Truckers my publishers at Creed and Culture announced a pre-order discount code, and the official date when pre-orders will go live on their website.



End of The Road pre-order will be available on November 24 via this link here -



https://creedandculture.com/books/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/



and if you use the discount code LAUNCHCLUB you will get 30% off your purchase.

Just in time for Christmas for that special trucker or nerd in your life who wants to read about us!









And if you would like to meet me in person before the book comes out, I will be part of a panel along with

of

discussing Vocation, Automation, and Surveillance at the

on the weekend of November 7-8 in beautiful Ligonier, Pennsylvania.





In the midst of the Machine Age, we come together to ask urgent questions about how to live, love, and build resilient communities. This gathering is a space to wrestle with the forces reshaping our world—from the pressures of technology on family life to the ideological battles defining American politics. We’ll explore the shifting landscapes of sex, marriage, and meaning in an era of uncertainty, sharing ideas on how to push back against the Machine. Through lively conversation and insights from leading writers, thinkers, and activists, we’ll uncover ways to reclaim personal freedom, reimagine relationships, and cultivate spaces of creative resistance. Beyond formal programming, we will also engage in poetry readings, sing-alongs, shared meals, and spirited debates over drinks. There will be plenty of time for toasts, laughter, and unhurried, meaningful conversations that deepen connections and spark fresh insights. We encourage families to join—this event is designed to welcome and inspire all generations.





The list of speakers is quite impressive, including

of the Savage Collective, Michael Toscano of the Institute for Family Studies,

of All The Work™️,

Den Mother of The Doomer Optimists,

, transhumanism critic Joe Allen, and my favorite booster of all things Appalachia,

, along with many other fine writers and thinkers. I would love to see you there!



