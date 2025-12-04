A Texas Trucker for Congress with Dwayne Stovall

Voice of GO(r)D is happy to present in conversation Mr Dwayne Stovall, candidate for Congress from Texas who happens to have a long history in trucking, especially hauling around heavy equipment for the oil industry, and his own construction company. Dwayne has a deep understanding of problems in the business, and brings a lifetime of local political involvement to bear, along with many years of international business experience from trading in heavy equipment around the world.



The real driver shortage in America resides in Congress, where far too many careerist politicians with no connection nor experience in the real world make life difficult for the rest of us who do operate in reality land. If you live in Texas CD 9, why not consider Dwayne to be your representative?



