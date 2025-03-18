Please don’t let it get to this.





Greetings, readers and listeners of Autonomous Truck(er)s and the Voice of GO(r)D podcast, and Happy Tuesday. For those of my audience of Irish extraction, a belated Happy Saint Patrick’s Day.



Today I come to you with a couple of requests related to this project here, and the book I am writing. The project has the central goal of telling the story of how truckers in North America have been subject to a silent and multi-front war, and how that war is racking up casualties in real lives; often those who are not truckers, but completely innocent motorists. This is over and above how the policies of that war have many other consequences, such as allowing certain inefficiencies in our supply chains to remain unchanged and deepen their fragility, and reducing the economic standing of millions of truckers and their families. If this trajectory continues, the election of Trump and what you are seeing now will be but a children’s party compared to a full-on populist revolt if we continue eviscerating an occupation which is the number one job title for men in 29 states across America.



Many are also well aware and legitimately concerned of what’s being called a ‘competency crisis’ across all economic and government sectors right now; imagine if the trucking industry completely melts down from all of the problems I discuss here?



A problem many people experience, be it in trucking or any other field, issue, sector, or area of concern in the polity, is that those of us who see what’s going on, have legitimate concerns, and are also experts on the subject, are drowned out in the media and locked out of government influence. Politicians, and the swamps of DC and Ottawa in general, are walled off from the little people by layers of bureaucracy, control, and the armies of parasites employed by special interest lobbyists.



In our case, one of those parasites is the American Trucking Association, and to a lesser extent, their state level affiliates. These guys have had a lock on Congress, state houses, and any mainstream media coverage where it concerns the trucking industry now for many decades. Most of the media and government people who interact with the ATA do not understand that they are a corporate lobby group whose beneficiaries are not truckers, and not even necessarily the trucking industry, but massive corporations who want to keep freight moving as cheaply as possible. Some of these government and media people DO understand, and are active enablers of these lobbyists and share their aims.





One of the keys that can unlock the gate-kept doors and admit you to the rooms where policy makers duke it out and ultimately produce legislation or make decisions is having written a book specific to the issues discussed behind those doors.





My regular readers will understand that the message I have for lawmakers is truthful and uncomfortable, and at odds with most of what groups like the ATA have to say. The good news is that many people out there are getting wise to the lies and obfuscations of people like the ATA (or the Truckload Carriers Association or their analogs in Canada such as the Canadian Trucking Alliance) and now nobody with more than two brains cells to rub together believes in the truck driver shortage anymore, amongst other myths these groups have propagated. And thanks to social media, nearly everyone has access to the videos which are daily reminders that our highways have turned into death traps, and the reality of who it is that is causing this massive increase in carnage on our highways.



That said, lawmakers and those in positions of power to do something will not hear the concerns of regular people without one of those keys.



My key is going to be the book “End Of The Road - Inside The War on Truckers”, which you may have heard me announce a couple of months ago.





The book is well under way, and I want to thank those who heeded the original call to help me finance the book by allowing me to live without the time constraints of full time employment such that I can work on it.



The original advance from my publishers, Creed and Culture, was very small, and thus far the crowdsourcing has only yielded a little over five grand. In 2025, with small children, and living under an economic system that is now feeling the effects of putting off any reckoning for the 2008 financial crisis, amongst other problems and long running fiscal policy scams, 5 grand doesn’t go very far, especially as I will be working on this project mostly full time until August.

My wife is not impressed, to say the least.



So I want to re-ask my readership, especially my readers of means (there are a lot of .edu email addresses, trucking company owners, media people, and many other high caste folks who read this Substack) to consider pitching in to help me write the book, to make sure that I get as many solid arguments and stories in front of as many policy makers as possible.



It’s happened once before - I wrote a letter for Congressman Thomas Massie that was submitted to the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee back in 2018, and had an essay included in a book put out by American Compass which landed in front of every member of Congress back in 2022.



You can read about all that here -







I’ve also interviewed one Congressman for the podcast, which you can listen to here. It was one of my first shows, and I was nervous as hell and didn’t get to all the questions I wanted to ask; way she goes.













All of this is to say that donating money to this book project will not be in vain - I have connections and channels to get my key to the door.



I need you to help me with that key.



As mentioned in the original book announcement -





I’ve set up a GiveSendGo, and will share the link below, as well as an Interac E-mail transfer address for those living in Canada. Every dollar counts, and perhaps you can think of it this way - even if not for the book project, my Substack has nearly 3100 subscribers now, and only 27 of you chip in with a paid subscription. If you are feeling guilty about this, and want to contribute a couple of bucks instead of paying for a yearly subscription here, now is your chance.

Every dollar counts, and I also want to return some value to you, so am thus offering the following tiers of value to donors - $40 - Free audiobook or E-reader version $100 - Hardcover Copy signed by me $250 - Your name mentioned in the credits of the book, along with a signed Hardcover Copy $500 + and whenever I get back on the road you can come trucking with me



If 200 of you gave $100, that’s twenty grand, which will keep the wolves away from the door for a few months, and allow me to work on the book full time.

The book is set to publish in February 2026, and the manuscript is due in July 2025. I’m already at work on it, and with your help, I can see it through and make it so good that it might sell quite a few copies, and perhaps effect some change for the people who make your modern lifestyle possible, and maybe make our roads a safer place to be. It will also tell a pretty good story.

"If 200 of you gave $100, that’s 20 grand”



Since the announcement, my readership here has increased by another 200+ subscribers, to a total of over 3300. My Twitter following is now at 7500.



I know it’s a lot to ask in this economy, however, nothing good was ever made for free. Surely a $100 ask from 200 people out of 10,800 is an achievable goal? Of the 3300+ people who subscribe to this Substack, only 26 of you contribute financially via a paid subscription. If you are feeling guilty about that, now is your chance to assuage that guilt by donating to the book, or becoming a paid subscriber. Whichever works for you!





For those in the United States and overseas, you can donate at this GiveSendGo -



https://www.givesendgo.com/EndOfTheRoad



If you are in Canada and have any money left over after 10 years of the Reign of Trudeau The Younger, you can Email Money Transfer to detroit430@yahoo.com



I’ve had a tiny handful of people request to send help via snail mail; if that is how you would like to help out, contact me here - gordilocks@protonmail.com





Other ways you can help me out that are not financial -



- Send this Substack to every person you know, be they a trucker or not, and tell them about my book project. The more ears the better.



- Take no shit from your state and federal government representatives. Tell them that you want the loopholes that allow our roads to be flooded with unvetted and untrained migrant labor as ‘truckers’ to be closed, and that you want the money spigot turned off to CDL mills. Send them this essay I wrote, with handy suggestions for the Trump administration -



https://commonplace.org/2025/02/10/a-trucking-agenda-for-trump/



Also send them this one about the problem of insourced ‘truckers’ and their proclivity for crashing, and all of the social and material costs involved -



https://www.theblaze.com/align/highway-to-hell-mass-influx-of-foreign-born-truckers-cause-carnage-on-american-roads



- If you know anything about the world of grants and know of a specific grant I could apply for (not from the government, please, I don’t take money from thieves) or know some philanthropists I can approach to help with funding, please let me know.



- Be skeptical about the claims of Automation. They’ve been talking about these robot trucks for years (and I have been investigating that issue here) and they’re still not ready to flip that switch. Truckers will be here for awhile yet, and we can’t keep treating them like afterthoughts. Remember, everything you own was brought to you by a truck, and all of the inputs involved in producing the material realities of life involved billions of truck moves - don’t take truckers for granted.







And keep reading, I thank you for your attention and continued support.



Gord















