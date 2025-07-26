Good Morning all,



I have been very busy with the book and family life and haven’t got the last of these four podcasts I have recorded out the door yet; though hopefully I will get one or two done this coming week if I can find some midnight oil to burn.



In the meantime, a FreightX friend and commentator on trucking’s legal and compliance issues, Matthew Leffler, invited me on his show, The Armchair Attorney Podcast, to discuss my own story in trucking and then writing about it, and why it is that Matthew’s biggest complaint about the industry, the extremely high equipment Out-Of-Service rate we regularly see in the business as of late, is where it is. What do you know, that problem is related to all of the others, which we also consider.

The conversation was slightly nerdy but it was still a great time and one of the better interviews I’ve given.



If you are a visual content consumer, Matthew broadcast the show on Twitter -





https://x.com/ArmchairAtty/status/1948789603013718027





And you can find links to Matthew’s show on your favorite podcasting platform here -



https://armchairattorney.buzzsprout.com/

I hope y’all are enjoying the summer - had a look at my Substack analytics earlier this morning and it appears my numbers are in the toilet, with most of the losses coming from my North American and European subscribers - which tells me you are enjoying the great weather and all the rest that is enjoyable about the summer break.



Have a cold beer for me!





As always, questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com








