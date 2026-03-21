A Passion for Trucking with Bruce Outridge

The Voice Of GO(r)D podcast is happy to bring you a discussion with an old head in the world of truckin’ podcasts, Mr Bruce Outridge, the empresario behind The Lead Pedal Podcast and a visual artist that works close to his subjects. Bruce has been involved in the trucking industry in some capacity for decades, starting out as a ‘Bed Bug’ hauler and eventually moving on to hauling other freight. He is now a highly sought after commentator on the industry back home in Canada, and has been running the Lead Pedal since 2015. He has had me on his show numerous times, and I decided to return the favor (finally) with an invite to discuss something he has mentioned in his newsletter quite often as of late, the ‘passion’ required to respect and fix up the industry.



We are co-releasing this discussion on both of our platforms, and if you haven’t yet, you should subscribe to Bruce’s podcast and his newsletter. The man is a wealth of great information for drivers, owner-operators, and anyone else involved in the industry, and has been a great ambassador for it.





You can find Bruce in the above highlighted links or subscribe here to his YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/@leadpedal









The Lead Pedal is also on Twitter - https://x.com/theleadpedal



Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/leadpedalpodcast/



Facecrack - https://www.facebook.com/theleadpedalpodcast





My new book on the fate of the North American Trucker, End of The Road - Inside The War on Truckers, drops on March 24; if you haven’t yet, you ought to place your order -





In the United States -



https://creedandculture.com/books/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/

Canada -



https://www.indigo.ca/en-ca/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/9781967613021.html





If you are an Amazon enthusiast and order it there, make sure to go back and give it a review and rating once you’ve read it -



https://www.amazon.com/End-Road-Inside-War-Truckers/dp/1967613028







As always, questions, comments, suggestion, corrections or Hate Mail, can be sent my way here -



gordilocks@protonmail.com







