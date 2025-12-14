Autonomous Truck(er)s

Autonomous Truck(er)s

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Janes's avatar
Rick Janes
1d

When countries recognize the British Monarch as their Head of State, this is what they turn into…pædo-friendly kakistocracies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Unapologetically Me's avatar
Unapologetically Me
1dEdited

Hey there Gord: Can you please think about updating your Give Send Go campaign, maybe find a way to pop a "counter" in there to signify how many days this young man (Anthony Olienick) has been in detention?

Currently: Your campaign states (in a captioned photo) that he has been imprisoned for "2 years".

I'm about to share both your Give Send Go campaign as well as this Substack article on X so it would be great if you could update that GSG appeal.

Thanks dude!

Anyway... Am listening to your podcast interview with Tamara & Chris as I tippy tap this comment. Looking forward to hearing more. (It has already been informative re: their "House Arrest".)

PS: I had no idea that Tamara & Chris have a YT channel so thanks for the heads-up about that too! 🎤

#HonkHonk

#AccountabilityNotAmnesty

☃️🎄🕯

Merry Christmas & a Happy New Year to you & yours. ❤️ Stay warm & safe out there.

Appreciate what you're doing.

Cheers!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Autonomous Truck(er)s and others
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Autonomous Truck(er)s · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture