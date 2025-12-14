





Christmas is under two weeks away and I would like to ask that any of you whom are the letter writing or Christmas Card sending sort to consider our friend Tony Olienick, who has now been unjustly incarcerated by the vile and decrepit Canadian Government for 1400 days. Though a ‘Bail on Appeal’ hearing has been requested, it seems unlikely that it will be heard before Christmas, and it also appears very likely that come the evening of February 13, 2026, Tony will be ‘celebrating’ 4 years since his arrest that fateful night in Coutts.



Tony called me yesterday evening from Drumheller, and as always he is in good spirits and carrying forward with his ‘Cool Hand Luke’ optimistic and positive attitude; he is definitely not letting the bastards get him down. (And they are Bastards, who will one day meet their maker and be held to account for what they did to Tony, and to Canada.)

Tony relayed to me an interesting update about a new inmate whom he is sharing his accommodation with at Drumheller Institution. This gentleman, a fairly young guy, is beginning a 28 month sentence for concealed possession of a restricted firearm. This gentleman has no previous record nor history of any interaction with the police, and is otherwise, just like Tony, an upstanding citizen and contributing member of society. This gentleman, however, made the very rational decision to start carrying a pistol with him, both in the interests of self defense under the regime of anarcho tyranny in Canada, where violent criminals are given bail or not removed from the country when it is shown that they are recent arrivals, and also as a statement of principle in support of his God given right to that self defense. Pulled over by the RCMP for some minor traffic infraction which apparently lead to a search of his vehicle, the pistol was discovered, and the government threw the book at this guy not because he had any intent to use the pistol in a criminal or aggressive manner, but because he told the cops and then the prosecutors that he has a right to self defense and wasn’t going to fall victim to their anarcho-tyranny. Like Tony himself, this gentleman was made an example of to send a message to the rest of us - you will accept the risks imposed on you by our evil regime, or you are going to the Gulag.



When Tony told me this, he laughed at the absurdity of it all, as there is another inmate in Drumheller who was convicted of using a firearm to attack someone, who survived the shooting and went to hospital. This other inmate received a shorter sentence than Tony’s new cellmate, and the message sent by this ridiculous sentencing disparity could not be clearer.



As I write this, news has flooded the media of a horrific mass shooting in Australia, where two Pakistani Muslim barbarians killed a number of Jews celebrating the first day of Hanukah at Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach. Australia, a once somewhat free society that descended into the depths of Soviet Authoritarianism during Covid, and is slowly being suffocated by the rampant nanny-statism which infects the minds of a plurality of its citizens, has, like Canada, become a fine example of anarcho-tyranny. Their despicable former Prime Minister Little Johnny Howard, who was correctly described as a Lapdog to Bush The Younger for directing the Australian military’s active participation in the disastrous Iraq 2.0 operation, passed legislation which saw the vast majority of Australia’s privately owned firearms seized by the state. This was followed by the acceptance of mass waves of migration which brought them the likes of these Pakistanis; the Antifada is now globalized to the waves of Bondi Beach, and Australians are left defenseless while certain of their society are consumed by what Gad Saad calls ‘suicidal empathy’. (That said, there is video showing the heroic actions of a bystander who wrestled one of the shooters to the ground with his bare hands, which shows us that some heroes still walk amongst us.)

There is a universe where something like this takes place in Canada; just look to the streets of Ottawa, which have been the site of regular ongoing demonstrations from Hamas Enthusiasts since October 2023. How much longer until the citizens of Ottawa are shaken loose from their self imposed psychosis of ‘Phantom Honking’ by the staccato of bullets flying from the rifles of some of the worst people on planet Earth, brought here by the deranged immigration policies of the Laurentian Elite? Would someone like Tony’s new colleague in unjust detention be able to step in and defend his fellow citizens from the invaders?



You ought consider Tony’s incarceration, and the nearly 4 years of Lawfare and tens of millions of taxpayer dollars used to pursue peaceful Freedom Convoy protesters to the ends of the Earth, in light of this tragedy in Sydney. It’s only a matter of time before something like this happens in the Anarcho-Tyrant Gulag Camp of Canada, and all of the good guys are in jail … for being good guys.





Mailing instructions from my friend Margaret Mackay -



Tony - CHRISTMAS CARDS

Address mail to -

Inmate - ‘Anthony Olienick’

C/O Drumheller Institution

PO Box 3000

Drumheller, AB T0J 0Y0

Please write your address inside the card

✍️Please continue to write

Tony Olienick ✍️

NO GEL PENS, NO STICKERS OR LABELS, NO SMELLS OR SPARKLES, DON’T MAIL MONEY OR CHEQUES, or any EXTRA envelopes with a stamp.

You can now type letters and send cards.

No drawings with markers.

Honestly don’t know what drawings can be coloured with. Only know black and blue ink pens from remand days.

Must have a stamp and a hand written return address. Not a label.

If you have the means to assist with Tony’s ongoing legal costs -

You can send a check here

Tony Olienick

c/o Nikki Thom

Box 1331

Claresholm, AB

T0L 0T0

Or via Interac E-transfer

Use Tony Olienick as contact name.

helptony@protonmail.com



For those outside Canada, my GiveSendGo for Tony and Chris Carbert remains open -





https://www.givesendgo.com/trudeauspoliticalprisoners







While we are on the subject of Tony and the ongoing saga that is his incarceration, along with the unaccounted for despicable treatment of Chris Carbert, Chris Lysak, and Jerry Morin, I have been forwarded documents related to Carbert and Tony’s appeals to their convictions, and have also been slowly going over transcripts from their trial. Though I would like to write something about this sooner rather than later, I’m back working full time, and time itself is very hard to come by right now. I want to say that I will get something out to my readers about this over the Christmas Holidays or in the New Year, but I cannot make a guarantee about this as yet. Fingers crossed.



In the meantime, I recently appeared on the new livestream/YouTube podcast “House Arrest” hosted by Chris Barber and Tamara Lich, along with Ray McGinnis and Tom Marazzo, in discussion about the situation with Tony, and that appeal. I want to emphasize here before you watch this that I hadn’t yet seen Carbert’s separate appeal documents, and unlike my many writings here, I failed to emphasize in this presentation just how much of this whole debacle was based on what Tony is alleged to have said to undercovers (with no evidence or recordings, of course), and in order to make their failed attempt at the ‘conspiracy’ charges to stick, they brought Chris Carbert along for the ride.



As you all know, there was so much wrong with this case that it will take an entire book to describe all of the details and depraved actions of the RCMP and the Crown. I really need to get more of this out to you; send some prayers to God for him to gift me some much needed time.









One last thing - as part of the appeals on Chris and Tony’s ‘convictions’, there are filings concerning the ‘Envelope’ which is alleged to contain evidence that Crown Prosecutor Steven Johnston engaged in illegal direction of the RCMP; he is also alleged to have lied to judges in order to obtain warrants.



Wouldn’t it be nice if someone leaked those documents to me here in the United States, where the Canadian government’s employ of self serving judicial arcana to suppress them doesn’t apply?



If you have access to them and want to see justice done here, you know what to do.









Thanks for reading, and thank you for your continued interest and support in this tragic and absurd case. We can’t course correct Canada’s path to suicide without it.







