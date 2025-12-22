The story I’m sharing with you here is about a very good friend of mine, who will probably be annoyed that I have praised him in this public fashion — but I’m going to do it anyways.

This anecdote was hopefully going to be included in my upcoming book, "End Of The Road - Inside The War On Truckers" as an example of the kind of awesome people who are being displaced out of the industry; unfortunately the inclusion of this story in the book was not to be. Thus, I am offering it to my readers for consideration here, especially at this time of year where we in the Christian West celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, whose sacrifice is meant to serve as an example to the rest of us.











In early 2006, my Kiwi friend Nigel and myself had signed up to go trucking on one of Canada’s infamous Ice Roads, the Tibbit to Contowyto Winter Road, which serviced a small handful of large diamond mining operations in the subarctic tundra of Nunavut and The Northwest Territories. This particular operation was made famous a couple of years later by the History Channel television series ‘Ice Road Truckers’, but when Nigel and I had gone up there, it was still relatively unknown, mostly discussed between a small number of drivers in the know. I had read about it in a magazine article the year before, and had heard whispers about what it was like from various other truckers. Nigel, a logging trucker I had become friends with when I worked in New Zealand, had, like me, availed himself of the same kind of one year, one shot only temporary work visa for Canada, and had been criss crossing North America with me since his arrival in Canada in May of 2005. He was keen to give it a go, and so was I.



The company we worked for at the time, RTL Robinson Enterprises, had flown us to Yellowknife after completing a series of inductions and classroom trainings down in Edmonton, meant to prepare us for this very unique and demanding gig. Within hours of arriving in ‘YK’, we were issued trucks and sets of Super B train fuel tankers, which we had to move ourselves into like a temporary new apartment, and give thorough examinations of roadworthiness. We would be hauling diesel fuel, loaded either in Yellowknife, or on the opposite side of Great Slave Lake, down in the small town and railhead of Hay River, and then up the Ice to the Ekati diamond mine, then owned by the Australian mining giant, BHP. Hay River to Ekati being a distance of over 1000km, 600 on the highway, and another 400 along lake ice.



Once Nigel and I loaded at the Esso top loading rack for a first trip north out of Yellowknife, we went back to RTLs yard, where a frozen lake behind their facilities served as a temporary truck stop for the hundreds of trucks required for the winter road. Nigel wasn’t feeling very good, and in fact had caught the flu, so he went right to bed and didn’t get a dispatch slot north until he felt better a few days later. I was given a slot for very early the next morning, and began preparations to go.



Trucks are dispatched up the Ice in convoys usually of four trucks at a time, spaced out in twenty minute intervals. This spacing is what helps build up the thickness of the ice at the beginning of the season; when the Ice Road opens, the ice is only 28 inches thick. As the trucks travel across it at a very light weight to open the season, they crack the ice, and ‘deflect’, or push it down into the water, and then lake water fills the cracks, re-freezes, and the ice becomes thicker. Not until the Ice achieves a minimum thickness of 42 inches are trucks allowed their maximum highway weight. That first load I hauled only had 8000 liters of fuel; by the time the ice reached 42 inches, I would be hauling 50,000.



When I arrived at the Nuna check in office in Yellowknife, I met the leader of my convoy, a Newfoundlander by the name of Robin Patey. As I was brand new and had never been up the ice before, it was Robin’s job to ‘show me the ropes’ and make sure I learned the ways of the Ice. We left Yellowknife, headed the 68km out of town on the Ingraham Trail to hit the first lake in the chain of lakes that comprise the Ice Road, approximately 85 percent of which is built on frozen lakes. There is another check in area before we head north called ‘the Meadows’, which is essentially a frozen swamp, on which sits a travel trailer where truckers check in with Ice Road Security and are then dispatched. Once our twenty minute separation from the previous convoy had passed, we were green-lighted to begin our northward 16 hour journey to the mine.

Everyone on the Ice, including four wheelers, are meant to be equipped with a VHF radio for communications, which is safety critical in the ‘portages’ between the lakes. Portages are the narrow roads built across land between the lakes, and comes from the French term ‘to carry’. As so much of Canada was originally explored by French fur traders traveling Canada’s rivers by canoe, who had to then carry their canoes and all of their gear between various lakes and rivers on their journey, the term became a name for the trails that were established by those traders. The name stuck, and is with us hundreds of years later.



We also have to keep ourselves entertained for the 16 hour crawl along the ice at 25km/h, or 17mph, and yapping on the radio, at least on a separate channel from the main LADD 1 channel used for ice road communications, was one of our primary sources of that entertainment. My Newfie convoy leader Robin immediately struck up conversation, living up to the friendly chattiness that Newfoundlanders are renowned for.



After exchanging little bits of our life stories, where we were from, and other work experiences, Robin said to me -



“They want you to remember a lot down at that training in Edmonton, and its boring as hell and you’ll never remember it all. Just does what I tells ya, by, and everything will be fine.”



I mentioned some of the finer grained details taught to us by RTL’s head safety man, a guy whose vibe was that of a cop, but would have been a foot and half too short to be accepted in the RCMP back in the day when the RCMP were a respected institution that had minimum physical requirements of its officers, rather than those of wokedom which produce a bunch of political goons. His name was Mike Suchlandt, and due to his antics at RTL, he was considered by many an itinerant seasonal truckers as ‘the most hated man in Yellowknife’.



“Don’t you worry about anything Mike Suchlandt told you when you’re up here. You follow his rules in the yard to stay out of trouble, but up here by, you does what I tell ya. You’ll figure it out.”



Later in the morning as we were crawling along, I heard a voice come over LADD 1 that sounded a little bit like Nigel’s. As we got closer to this southbound convoy of empty trucks heading back to Yellowknife, the voice got louder, and it seemed like this guy knew everybody - all of the other truckers were chiming in ‘Good Morning, Gavin’.



When I passed Gavin’s truck, a CH model Mack just like mine, I noticed that he had a New Zealand flag tied to one of the grab bars that drivers use to get in and out of their rig. Not that it was flapping that hard at the low speeds we were doing.



I reached for my radio.



“Fancy meeting another Kiwi up here already.”



“Oh, did you meet Mick?” Mick was one of Gavin’s friends, yet another Kiwi who came up north in the winter, all the way from the Antipodes for a punishing two months of deep below zero trucking.



“I haven’t, I meant my buddy Nigel, he’s crook in his truck at RTL’s yard. He’s from Rotorua. What about yourself?”

“Mate, I’m from Paeroa, name is Gavin, nice to meet you. I’ll keep an eye out for this Nigel fellow. You’ve been to New Zealand?”



“Yessir, Nigel and I hauled logs for Rotorua Forest Haulage.”



“Sargison! Small world. I look forward to catching up in person.”



As Gavin and his southbound convoy got further away, their radio signal trailed off, and I returned to yakking it up with Robin, who was turning out to be quite the character and a very nice guy to truck with.



“Gordon, that fella Gavin, he’s one of the hardest runners up here. He will really learn ya, and good luck keeping up with him.”



As the season wore on, I did have a number of opportunities to run with Gavin, and did learn quite a bit. We made fast friends with the connection to New Zealand, and over the following three seasons I worked up there, I always looked forward to seeing him. He was hard to keep up with, though - for a guy in his sixties he was outrunning nearly everyone else on the Ice, and would regularly lap other drivers who required more sleep. Though Gavin denies it, I believe he holds the record for the highest number of loads hauled out of Hay River and up to Ekati in one season, a record which implies the kind of waking and working hours most people are incapable of conceptualizing, never mind executing. Gavin did nine seasons up there, and always worked his tail off - he really liked Canada, the Ice, and the camaraderie with all of the other drivers he worked with. Why would a guy in his sixties travel half way around the world to come and work his ass off, putting in well north of one hundred hours a week in some of the most punishing and inhospitable conditions known to man? And its not like Gavin took a break when he got home - he was either trucking in New Zealand or Australia when he wasn’t in Canada. The guy is a workaholic.



Gavin Smith grew up, like many Kiwis of his vintage, on a hill country farm along the east coast of the North Island, and in 1965 he left the farm as a young man and joined the New Zealand Navy. He became an engineering mechanic, or in the parlance, a ‘Stoker’, operating and maintaining the steam turbine engines which powered their ships at the time. His service took him all over the world, including Vietnam, where the NZ Navy provided support to American Aircraft Carrier Groups.



In 1973, the New Zealand and Australian governments were growing concerned with the activities of the French government, who were planning on testing nuclear weapons nearby at Mururoa Atoll, a remote island that is part of French Polynesia. As part of their official protests, New Zealand sent two of its frigates, the HMNZS Otago and HMNZS Canterbury, along with the Australian Naval vessel HMAS Supply, to Mururoa to act as observers of the testing, over and above registering their protest. The NZ Prime Minister at the time, Norman Kirk, assuaging the concerns of his sailors and their families, told them -



“Have no fear of where you are going and what will transpire, you will be okay. If for any reason there is a problem we (the New Zealand Government) will look after you.”



One of the sailors who took part in this protest mission was Gavin Smith, and he, along with 500 other men aboard the two Kiwi ships, bore witness to two nuclear explosions set off by the French. Though PM Kirk promised to look after the sailors, should any of them come to harm from the radiation from these explosions, many decades later that promise has not been delivered to the surviving men and their families. 56 children and grandchildren of these veterans suffer lifelong and unexplained serious medical conditions, which are believed to be caused by genetically transmitted radiation sickness. These include issues with fertility, endometriosis, miscarriages, polycystic ovarian syndrome, hyperdontia, ocular motor apraxia, speech disorders, and all sorts of other nasty conditions.



Gavin has been working with an organization called the Mururoa Nuclear Veterans Group, which is seeking the promised support out of the NZ Government, along with organizing studies and testing related to the ionized radiation he and his sailors were exposed to, and how it was transmitted to their children and grandchildren. Gavin was even the president of Mururoa Nuclear Veterans Group for awhile.



Though Gavin never mentioned it much during his time in Canada, I have to assume that what drove him at that stage of his life to work as hard as he did was to fight for his fellow veterans, and a significant portion of the money he made in Canada was poured into that effort. Though Gavin may appear a unique case, if you know many old school truckers, he is not alone in taking the opportunities presented by trucking to generate funds to help others. And oftentimes, that desire to help others is taken advantage of by the industry due to their decades long retention problem, and like so many other enterprises, it seems that the scum rise to the stop.



Gavin worked his ass off on The Ice not out of greed, nor out of trying to abuse the system, but out of a sense of duty to his fellow Kiwi Sailors, who had done right by the policies of their country, and their country having abandoned its commitment to them for the sacrifice. Thus, this crazy Old Kiwi had come to Canada and shown the hardest working of Canadian truckers what it meant to actually ‘Go Hard.’



That’s what I had written about Gavin for the book, and I think one day someone is going to have to do a much deeper biographical dive on the man.



In the meantime, Gavin sat down for a podcast interview with me a couple of years back, and I think you will find him and his stories highly entertaining, informative, and worthy of your attention.







Mururoa Nuclear Veterans Group president Gavin Smith, right, with fellow veterans Tony Cox, left, and Cyril Goulsbro. (photo care of Stuff.co.nz)

Gav pulled over somewhere along the way between Perth and Dampier in Western Australia.









Before the Ice Road Truckers TV show took the world by storm in 2008, there was a one off, single episode mini-documentary about the Ice, likewise produced by the History Channel. I think it came out around 2000 or 2001, and it features video footage of Gavin behind the wheel and giving commentary of what its like to work up there; there is also extensive commentary from Marvin Robinson of RTL Robinson Enterprises, my former employers up there.





You can watch it here - it was far better than the stupid series produced later.



If you fast forward to 33 minutes and 44 minutes in, you can hear directly from Gavin as he crawls along the Ice, and see his beard when it was darker in color.











Some of my readers might be wondering why I haven't posted any photos from my own adventures up north, and truth be told, I've been a bit lazy about digging images out of an old hard drive, as well as CDs in a box I have in the basement. One of these days I'll get to it, but in the meantime, here is a photo of me in 2009 at Portage 48, getting out for a whizz and a stretch before tackling Mackay Lake, the longest of the lakes in the chain that makes up the road to the mines. It takes 3-1/2 hours to cross rolling loaded northbound, and getting out to have a look around and stretch your legs is usually a good idea before doing so.













I'd like to wish all of my readers, and listeners to the Voice of GO(r)D podcast, a wonderful and restive Merry Christmas. Thanks so much for being here with me, reading my output, and having some concern for the North American trucker.





As always - questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com