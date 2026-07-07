A 'Billboard' Attorney on the Montgomery v Caribe SCOTUS Ruling.

Voice Of GO(r)D welcomes back to the show Mr Grant Lawson, an award winning attorney who specializes in seeking justice for individuals and families who have endured a crash involving a commercial truck.



In the immediate wake of the Montgomery V Caribe SCOTUS decision that came down in May, the spectre of billboard attorneys coming after load brokers and shippers was invoked for their negligence in hiring unsafe motor carriers. Well, why not speak with an attorney about this decision instead of invoking the usual clichés about lawyers and their reputations?



Just like his first appearance on my show, Grant delivers incisive and informative commentary from his career in defending the innocent in courts of law. We discuss many aspects of the problems which lead to this decision, possible remedies and human strategies brokers and carriers can take, the role of insurance companies, and the general decrepit state of the trucking industry today.



You can check out Grant’s first appearance on my show here -





Can Lawyers Help Increase Truck Safety? with Grant Lawson Autonomous Truck(er)s · April 14, 2025 Lawyers are often the butt of many jokes, and in the case of the trucking industry, are thought to be a scourge, given that ‘Ambulance Chasing’ is now a cottage industry in America; you have all seen the billboards which pollute our interstates, and have been witness to the ever increasing phenomenon of ‘ Listen now





Grant is a Managing Partner of the Wyoming and Colorado offices of the Law Firm for Truck Safety, who you can find here - https://truckaccidents.com/



Before appearing on the show, Grant provided commentary on this decision to Cowboy State Daily, Wyoming’s premier online news outlet.



https://cowboystatedaily.com/2026/05/19/crackdown-on-sketchy-trucking-practices-continues-with-supreme-court-decision/





Some broker companies looking to cut costs don’t research the companies they’re hiring or heed those companies’ dismal safety ratings, he said. “The system has become so gamed,” Lawson added. He said the past few years have seen an explosion in the number of trucking companies, which pairs dangerously with “an ungodly dearth of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration employees and inspection employees.”





You can also find Grant on LinkedIn and Twitter.





During the intro, I mentioned the most recent article I have written for my friends at American Compass, which you can read here -











Thanks for listening!





As always, questions, comments, suggestions, corrections and Hate Mail are welcomed and strongly encouraged - gordilocks@protonmail.com





If you haven’t yet checked out my book, you should! Available in hardcover, e-reader, and audiobook formats directly from my publishers at Creed and Culture.



https://creedandculture.com/books/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/















