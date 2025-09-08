



A brief note for my readers here with a suggestion that you check out a wonderful series of articles put out on Substack by another writer who has joined the discussion about everything wrong with the trucking industry in 2025.



, a former trucker who now wears many other hats in the industry, and has taken it upon himself to leverage his experience into this massive writing project which seeks to expose the flaws, loopholes, gaps, policy failures, and bad actors in this industry, with precision and professional writing.

His articles are extremely thorough and well researched, and he is clearly operating at the level of investigative journalism in trucking where you find other colleagues of mine such as

Rob is 14 days in to his series, and you can start reading it here -





My favorite so far is from Day 12, where Rob basically proves one of my main positions that nearly all of the nerds and managers of our society will not admit - “safety” tech is absolutely no replacement for a well trained and competent trucker.





According to truck driver Daniel Cramer's RoadStar ELD, he was operating legally in a team configuration with a codriver. The electronic record showed proper hours of service compliance, with driving time split between two licensed operators. Virginia State Police were initially told that Cramer had just dropped his codriver at a truck stop before the crash. It was all fabricated. The alleged codriver had been fired from Triton eight days before the crash. When NTSB investigators tracked him down, he told them he had never met Cramer, had never been in the truck with him, and had never driven long-distance trips for Triton. He was a local driver based at Triton's Virginia location who didn't even routinely use an ELD.



Cramer had been driving for seven consecutive days, accumulating about 75 hours on duty in the week leading up to the crash. He had exceeded federal driving limits multiple times, the 14-hour rule four times, the 11-hour rule three times, and the 70-hour weekly limit by more than four hours but none of this appeared in his official ELD record, thanks to Triton's systematic fraud operation. The Lithuanian Connection The key to understanding Triton's fraud lies deep in the NTSB report. The company's Hours of Service department was based in Lithuania, operating thousands of miles from the trucks it was supposedly monitoring.

The Virginia crash showcases a more insidious problem than carriers rejecting safety technology; it reveals the catastrophic failure of tech they had adopted, trusted, and marketed as life-saving. Triton operated Samsara CM31 forward-facing camera systems equipped with AI-powered forward collision warning capabilities that promised "real-time alerts" and detection of imminent collisions. Yet as the fatigued driver approached a slow-moving bus at a 45 mph speed differential, with the bus clearly visible for at least five seconds before impact, the Samsara system provided no collision warning whatsoever. The failure becomes even more damning when considering what the system did accomplish: Samsara's technology captured three minutes of forward-facing video leading up to the crash, automatically detected the collision event itself, uploaded time-stamped data to the cloud, and provided investigators with complete documentation of the tragedy. The system was clearly functioning, connected, and analyzing the video feed in real-time, it just couldn't predict what any alert driver would have seen coming. The lane departures would have sent an alert with systems like Motive, which has advanced detection for fatigue, including lane deviation.

Like the rest of Rob’s articles, it is totally worth your time to read this peek behind the curtain of how the North American trucking industry is being immolated by foreign gangsters taking full advantage of the many holes in our system.



It has to stop, and I welcome Rob's contributions to exposing the rot, and I hope you will enjoy and learn something from his writings. Rob has agreed to be a guest on the Voice Of GO(r)D podcast to discuss all of this very soon.







As for me, the book is almost done - finalizing the last chapter this week, and then there will be a couple of weeks of editing, and the final manuscript ought to be completed by the end of this month.

Pre-sales will be open in November - stay tuned!














