Good Morning and Good Day to readers of Autonomous Truck(er)s and listeners to the Voice Of GO(r)D podcast.



First Off, a belated Happy New Years to all of you. 2025 was a heck of a ride for those of us trying to course correct the trucking industry, and the ride appears to be speeding up and becoming more interesting every week. For listeners to the podcast, I have recorded a 2025 retrospective roundtable which features many regulars from the trucking commentary business, a few truckers, safety pros, and various others, to help us digest and distill the year that was. If only I could get time to edit the damn thing.



And speaking of time, I want to offer yet another apology to my readers, especially the 300 or so extra subscribers I have picked up in the past couple of months. I’m glad you are here and am happy to know that you are interested in finding out more about the business and what ails it today. Hopefully you will be patient with me over the next few months, as my life is currently not structured to give me any time to write, time which I have had more of over the past couple of years than usual.



All of the typical excuses apply - a busy home life with an over-committed wife, two young daughters, and I’m also working full time again - back swinging a hammer rather than trucking, but its full time paid employment nonetheless. As you may imagine, after a hard day humping it on a job site, and then dealing with family matters, by the end of the day I’m cooked and in no position to write anything anyone would want to read. The past month or so hasn’t been good during weekends or holidays, either - I spent an entire weekend traveling home to attend the ‘Celebration of Life’ for a friend, mentor, and former employer, and over Christmas Holidays I had international guests in my home and then traveled to Canada again. All of this is to say I’ve had no time to focus on this project here.



I do have a bunch of writing that I am researching and working on — slowly.

Of particular interest to regular readers, I am working on another piece about the ongoing travesty of injustice involving Tony Olienick and Chris Carbert, and am also writing a Part Two of my piece from late 2024, Truckers Tikka Masala , which will further investigate the suspiciously broad and deep penetration of Punjabis into the trucking market in Canada, and various other Anglosphere countries. It will ask what that means for the industry, the safety of the motoring public, and broader geopolitical considerations of the economic terrorism which animates the policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

I also have my book coming out on March 24, and there will be a number of interviews and other media related to that which I will be attending to.



Speaking of the book - good news for my Canadian readers - it appears that you can pre-order it from Chapters/Indigo, and avoid having to deal with Amazon.



https://www.indigo.ca/en-ca/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/9781967613021.html

Starting next week I will also begin recording the audio book version for those of you who consume books through your ears. Unfortunately there will be no pre-ordering available for the audiobook, but as soon as it goes live, you will be the first to know.



For those of you in the United States who would like to pre-order my book, it can be in your hot little hands on March 24 via ordering here -



https://creedandculture.com/books/end-of-the-road-inside-the-war-on-truckers/





In the meantime, enjoy some other recent writings, and one podcast interview you can check out, and below are some links to colleagues who continue to do the work of exposing the rot in the trucking industry.



Friend of this substack J. Burden had me on his podcast recently to discuss issues surrounding the use of illegal insourced labor in the trucking industry -









On the same note, I contributed a piece to the fine online publication, Pirate Wires -



https://www.piratewires.com/p/34de1130-7d49-49da-ac8f-51e9fe0635f2







And the one piece of writing I did complete over the holidays was for my friends at FreightWaves, where I draw a line between the troubles trucking is experiencing today and the ‘driver shortage’ narrative created by the American Trucking Associations. More specifically, I call on the media to be a bit more critical of the ATA when writing stories on the Industry, as the ATA are now trying to cover their tracks and are claiming to solve a problem they created.









https://www.freightwaves.com/news/ata-now-cheers-the-cleanup-of-the-cdl-mess-it-helped-make



For those new subscribers I have picked up who want more intel on Trucking, may I suggest the Substacks of my colleagues Danielle Chaffin of maybe danielle’s thoughts and Rob Carpenter of The Tea/Talking Wreckless The Tea , and you can also follow them for up to the minute news items on Twitter -



https://x.com/maybedanielleee



https://x.com/Thewhitesmoke





Thanks again for your attention and support, and may you all have as an exciting 2026 as I am hoping to have myself.







